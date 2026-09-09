Freya Allan's Black Palace completes filming

The upcoming period thriller, set in the Jack the Ripper-era London, Black Palace, has completed filming and entered post-production. The film commenced production this June.
Starring Freya Allan and Kodi Smit-McPhee in key roles, Black Palace chronicles the terrifying stories that emerged in the late 1800s about the infamous serial killer Jack the Ripper. The film also stars Joe Anders, Raffey Cassidy, Iain Glen, Juliet Stevenson, and Martin Clunes.
Written by Jon Croker and directed by Nick Hamm, the film follows a young woman who is sent by Queen Victoria to spy on the queen's wayward grandson who keeps disappearing at night. Discovery about the truth of his disappearance, not just endangers the Crown's future, but also her own life and survival.
Speaking about Black Palace, Hamm said that it would constantly shift between question and answer, tone and perspective. Marie-Christine Jaeger-Firmenich of SIMIA Productions, Hamm and Mark Huffam for the Hamm4 banner, and Piers Tempest for Tempo Productions produced the film.