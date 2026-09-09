Freya Allan's Black Palace completes filming

Written by Jon Croker and directed by Nick Hamm, the film follows a young woman who is sent by Queen Victoria to spy on the queen's wayward grandson who keeps disappearing at night. Discovery about the truth of his disappearance, not just endangers the Crown's future, but also her own life and survival.



Speaking about Black Palace, Hamm said that it would constantly shift between question and answer, tone and perspective. Marie-Christine Jaeger-Firmenich of SIMIA Productions, Hamm and Mark Huffam for the Hamm4 banner, and Piers Tempest for Tempo Productions produced the film.