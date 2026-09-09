Aditya Hasan: Epic will win hearts just like 90s

Talking about the story, he believes the relatability will be the standout aspect of the film. “I wouldn’t say that this is a great or extraordinary story. A young man travels from Hyderabad to the UK and falls in love with a girl there. Whether they eventually end up together or not forms the story. There are certain moments that audiences will remember,” says the filmmaker, who was also inspired by the people he met while doing his studies in the UK. “There haven’t been many films that explore the lives of students who go abroad for education and the relationships they develop there. Since I studied in the UK myself, I know what that experience is like. I felt that this perspective would be fresh and wanted to tell this story to audiences.”