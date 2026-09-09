Aditya Hasan: Epic will win hearts just like 90s

The Telugu web series 90s - A Middle Class Biopic became a sensation after it started streaming on ETV Win in 2024. Everyone turned their attention to its director, creator and writer, Aditya Hasan, who also went on to produce Little Hearts, which also became a sensational hit.
Now, he is making his big screen directorial debut with Epic - First Semester, which stars Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are producing the film under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Media. The film is all set to hit the screens on September 11.
Talking about his journey, Aditya Hasan said that he is a huge fan of Kamal Haasan, which is why he added ‘Hasan’ to his name. “I like him a lot, but I have never met him,” says Aditya, who took inspiration from his Mahaboobnagar origins, and his parents to mount 90s. “Whatever you see in the 90s web series, all the character names are real names that I used. The web series is based on real incidents that happened in my life and the lives of my parents,” says Aditya, adding, “I completed my graduation in Hyderabad and then went to the UK for my Master’s. There, I made a short film and met Naveen Medaram, who was my senior at the university.”
Interestingly, it was Naveen, who produced 90s - A Middle Class Biopic. “After returning to Hyderabad, I wanted to try things on my own. I never worked with any other director or as an assistant to anyone. My first film was Teacher, with Colours Swathi as the female lead. The film was completed, but due to differences between producers Naveen Medaram and Abhishek Nama, it has not yet seen the light of day. I have to do something about it now and plan to release it,” says Aditya.
After completing the 90s web series story, Aditya initially pitched it to the Aha platform, but things didn't work out. “They liked the story and came forward to produce it, but they backed out after six months. Sai garu and Nithin garu from ETV Win already knew about the web series. They called me later, and that’s how my debut web series eventually came to life,” says Aditya.
Talking about Epic - First Semester, Aditya shares that the story is inspired by incidents from his real life. “But my life is not that beautiful,” he says with a laugh. Aditya confirms that Epic - First Semester is a continuation of the world created in his earlier 90s web series. “Epic is actually a continuation of the world I created with the 90s web series. It explores a phase in the younger brother’s life from that story. I also have an idea of telling the elder brother’s story and the sister’s story as separate chapters in the future.”
In fact, Aditya has also planned a sequel to Epic - First Semester. “Yes, it is going to be the Final Semester, and the shoot will start once this film is released,” says the filmmaker, who is also planning the second and third seasons of 90s - A Middle Class Biopic. “The story of this Epic film takes place around 2017, so I am making the second season of the web series about what happened between 2000 and 2017,” says Aditya.
He has also given Epic - First Semester an ending that leads into the next part. “The first part has a different kind of ending. I didn’t write the climax from the perspective of the audience or the director. I wrote the ending that I felt the story itself required.”
Interestingly, Anand Deverakonda as the lead actor was Aditya’s choice, but Vaishnavi Chaitanya was not his pick. “I personally selected Anand as the hero. Producer Naga Vamsi garu suggested Vaishnavi’s name for the heroine. He told me that the Baby combination would help the film commercially. At that time, I didn’t fully understand what he meant, but after seeing the hype around the film, I realised that he was absolutely right,” points out Aditya.
Talking about the story, he believes the relatability will be the standout aspect of the film. “I wouldn’t say that this is a great or extraordinary story. A young man travels from Hyderabad to the UK and falls in love with a girl there. Whether they eventually end up together or not forms the story. There are certain moments that audiences will remember,” says the filmmaker, who was also inspired by the people he met while doing his studies in the UK. “There haven’t been many films that explore the lives of students who go abroad for education and the relationships they develop there. Since I studied in the UK myself, I know what that experience is like. I felt that this perspective would be fresh and wanted to tell this story to audiences.”
Aditya Hasan also spoke highly of popular Telangana lyricist and poet Goreti Venkanna. “I have been a huge admirer of Goreti Venkanna garu since childhood. Even when I was studying in London, I used to listen to his songs. He was actually supposed to write a song for my Teacher film, but that didn’t happen. For Epic, however, he wrote and sang the song ‘Sanchaarame’,” says Aditya.
Talking about his interests and the genres he wants to explore, Aditya says that he wants to try everything. “I want to explore all genres of films. I want to make films across different genres while entertaining audiences. My goal is to create films with values, without hurting anyone and without pushing any kind of agenda,” he signs off.