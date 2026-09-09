Sumanth: I am ready to do a negative role

For a question about the current trend of mythological films, Sumanth said that the trend has been there for a long time. “But it started again with Kantara, Karthikeya once again. We fixed this film nearly three years back and we didn’t get the right producers. After one year, Madhu garu came and then Laxman garu also joined in the production. Actually, after 60 per cent of the shoot was completed, Laxman garu saw our footage and the scenes and then came on board as a producer. You all know Laxman garu made several successful films with Dil Raju garu earlier and we are happy that he joined us as a producer,” said Sumanth.