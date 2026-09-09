Vaishnavi Chaitanya: I am happy people still remember me as the ‘Baby’ girl

Talking about how she became part of the film, Vaishnavi says, “I am always looking for new roles, and if I am excited about the story and want to see myself in that character, I choose it. That’s how I selected my stories after Baby, and Epic was also chosen in the same way.” While she met Aditya for the first time during the narration, Vaishnavi had already seen his web series, 90s - A Middle Class Biopic, and liked it. “He is a very chill guy, and working with him is a lot of fun. He observes life deeply, notices even the smallest things, and talks about their significance. The same quality can be seen in Epic, as well. He shows how even the little things between Aditya and Kadali matter. Aditya is a unique director, and he has become one of my favourites,” says Vaishnavi.