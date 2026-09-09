Vishwak Sen’s Legacy locks release date, Kay Kay Menon is the antagonist

Vishwak Sen is coming up with the political action drama Legacy. Saikiran Reddy Daida is directing the film and is also producing it under his Kalaahi Media banner. The shooting is progressing at a brisk pace and is almost complete. Recently, the team shot some major scenes in Madanapalle in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh and continues the production process there.
Now, the makers have announced that they are planning to release the film on December 4. The release date was officially announced on Saturday through a press note. The makers said that Legacy is an intense political action drama and that the film is shaping up well. Yeshwanth Daggumati is jointly producing the film along with Saikiran Reddy Daida, with Sanjay Sambrani and VVN Prasad serving as co-producers. Ekta Rathod is playing the female lead.
The makers also unveiled a striking new release-date poster featuring Vishwak Sen and Ekta Rathod, officially announcing December 4 as the release date. Written and directed by Saikiran Reddy Daida, Legacy marks his second feature film after his directorial debut Pindam. The film is also the second production venture from Kalaahi Media, following Pindam.
Set against a powerful political backdrop, Legacy explores the collision of power, family, love and betrayal. Vishwak Sen plays a character who is drawn into a dangerous world shaped by his father’s legacy, while acclaimed Hindi actor Kay Kay Menon plays a powerful antagonist.
The film features a strong ensemble cast, including Rao Ramesh, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Mohan, Ekta Rathod, Raja Ravindra, Rajeev Kanakala, Aneesh Kuruvilla, Khushee Ravi, Kalyani Natarajan, Ravi Kaale, Amit Tiwari and others.
The technical team includes Jiju Sunny as the cinematographer, Govind Vasantha as the music composer, Sirish Prasad as the editor, Rajeev Nair as the production designer and Jashuva as the action choreographer.