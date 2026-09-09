Vishwak Sen’s Legacy locks release date, Kay Kay Menon is the antagonist

Now, the makers have announced that they are planning to release the film on December 4. The release date was officially announced on Saturday through a press note. The makers said that Legacy is an intense political action drama and that the film is shaping up well. Yeshwanth Daggumati is jointly producing the film along with Saikiran Reddy Daida, with Sanjay Sambrani and VVN Prasad serving as co-producers. Ekta Rathod is playing the female lead.