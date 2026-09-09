Balakrishna’s NBK111 is now titled Dada

Nandamuri Balakrishna has joined hands with director Gopichand Malineni for the second time after their successful film Veera Simha Reddy. The film, which was tentatively titled NBK111, is being produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru of Peddi fame under his Vriddhi Cinemas banner. The makers earlier unveiled a glimpse from the film on the occasion of Balakrishna’s birthday, hinting that it is an action-packed entertainer.
The makers had earlier announced December 24 as the release date, and now they have unveiled the title of the film. NBK111 is now titled Dada, which was officially announced on Sunday. According to the makers, the title Dada represents the tough and powerful nature of Balakrishna’s character.
Balakrishna is presented in a mass avatar, sporting sunglasses, a leather jacket and a thick gold chain. With a weapon resting on his shoulder, his appearance gives off a strong rowdy and gangster-like vibe, perfectly complementing the title. His stern expression and commanding body language further add to the character’s intimidating personality.
The title glimpse opens with a voiceover describing the power and aura of Balakrishna’s character, referring to him as ‘Lion’. As police officers surround him and issue a stern warning to shoot him in the chest, Balakrishna responds with a powerful dialogue about what it truly takes to pull the trigger. The exchange is sure to send his fans and the masses into a frenzy.
Director Gopichand Malineni is presenting Balakrishna in a larger-than-life mass avatar in Dada. Music director S Thaman amplifies the impact with his electrifying score, while the Raja Hoon Main track playing in the background adds even more energy and intensity to the sequence.
Through the poster and title glimpse, the makers have also confirmed the film’s release date. Dada is scheduled to hit the screens on December 24. The film features Manoj Manchu and Kajal Aggarwal in important roles.
The technical team includes cinematographer Arvind S Kashyap and composer S Thaman. AS Prakash is handling the production design, while Navin Nooli is the editor. Sai Madhav Burra has penned the dialogues, with Ram Lakshman, Ravi Varma and Vvenkat overseeing the action choreography.