Nandamuri Mokshagna Teja’s entry confirmed, Vassishta to direct

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s son, Nandamuri Mokshagna Teja, is all set to take his first step into Telugu cinema. On the special occasion of his birthday, the makers officially announced his much-awaited debut, marking an exciting new chapter for the Nandamuri family and its loyal fan base. Mokshagna took considerable time to choose the right script for his launch, listening to several stories before finally finding one that convinced him. He has now given his nod to a script penned by director Vassishta, who is currently awaiting the release of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s ambitious socio-fantasy film Vishwambhara. The collaboration has immediately raised expectations, especially with Mythri Movie Makers producers Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar coming on board.