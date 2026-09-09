Nandamuri Mokshagna Teja’s entry confirmed, Vassishta to direct

Fans of the Nandamuri family have been eagerly waiting for the entry of Nandamuri Mokshagna Teja, son of top actor Balakrishna, for the last few years. There has been a lot of speculation about his debut, with several directors reportedly being considered. However, it is now officially confirmed that Mokshagna is all set to enter the film industry. Mallidi Vassishta is going to direct his launch film, while the prestigious production house Mythri Movie Makers will produce it.
Nandamuri Balakrishna’s son, Nandamuri Mokshagna Teja, is all set to take his first step into Telugu cinema. On the special occasion of his birthday, the makers officially announced his much-awaited debut, marking an exciting new chapter for the Nandamuri family and its loyal fan base. Mokshagna took considerable time to choose the right script for his launch, listening to several stories before finally finding one that convinced him. He has now given his nod to a script penned by director Vassishta, who is currently awaiting the release of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s ambitious socio-fantasy film Vishwambhara. The collaboration has immediately raised expectations, especially with Mythri Movie Makers producers Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar coming on board.
The makers have also unveiled a few stills featuring the team meeting Balakrishna and Mokshagna and extending their birthday wishes to the young actor. Mokshagna looks stylish, fit and incredibly handsome in these pictures, grabbing attention with his smart and confident appearance.
Mokshagna has been preparing extensively for his entry into films. He has undergone training in various aspects essential for a commercial hero, working on his physicality, performance and overall screen presence. With a filmmaker known for mounting ambitious concepts at the helm, the project is expected to be made on a sizable scale.
With Mokshagna Teja stepping into cinema, Vassishta bringing his vision to the project and Mythri Movie Makers handling the production, the combination has already generated considerable interest. The makers are expected to reveal the remaining cast and crew, along with further details about the film, in the coming days.