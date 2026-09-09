Sangeeth and Anaswara Rajan film titled Antha Ramuloru Choosukuntaru

“We often leave things to God and say that He will take care of everything. But in this film, the hero Maruthi leaves everything completely to God. He believes that ‘Ramuloru will take care of everything’ and lives his life with that faith. This is not just a love story but also a beautiful feel-good film. While watching the movie, Maruthi will make you laugh, make you cry, make you feel sorry for him, and even frustrate you. At times, you may also feel, ‘Why is this guy like this?’ From the moment I heard the story, I had the confidence that audiences would own this character and watch the film with an emotional connection to him,” said lead actor Sangeeth Sobhan.