Sangeeth and Anaswara Rajan film titled Antha Ramuloru Choosukuntaru

Young and promising actor Sangeeth Sobhan is on a roll, with one film after another and some interesting choices. After the success of MAD, MAD Square and Raakasa, the actor is now coming up with another film. Anaswara Rajan is playing the female lead opposite Sangeeth, and the makers have unveiled the title through a video glimpse. Produced by Dheeraj Mogilineni and Giribabu Vallabhaneni under their Dheeraj Mogilineni and VGB Entertainment banners, the film is directed by Palnati Surya Pratap, with Lakshmi Bhupal serving as the writer. The makers have titled the film Antha Ramuloru Choosukuntaru.
Talking about the film, director Palnati Surya Pratap said that the chemistry between Sangeeth Sobhan and Anaswara Rajan will be very realistic. “Their pairing will connect with everyone. While watching the film, audiences will get the feeling that they are a wonderful couple,” said Surya Pratap.
The director said that the story is set against the backdrop of the Godavari region. “We shot on the other side of Rajahmundry and in Konaseema. So, rather than using the exact Godavari dialect, there is a slight variation in the slang used in the film,” he said. He also added that the title was not chosen randomly. “We did not choose the title Antha Ramuloru Choosukuntaru randomly. There is a concept behind it,” he said.
Anaswara Rajan is playing the character of Shirisha in the film. The makers said that they couldn’t imagine anyone other than Anaswara for the role. “We pursued her for six months before getting her dates. Audiences will fall in love with her performance,” said producer Dheeraj Mogilineni.
Female lead Anaswara Rajan said that she hoped everyone liked the title glimpse. “I am confident that you will enjoy the film in theatres as well. Every scene in the movie will appeal to you. We made this film against the backdrop of the Godavari districts. The atmosphere there felt like a mini Kerala. The love shown by the people there and the food available were both wonderful. We also got to taste some of the region’s special sweets,” said Anaswara.
She said that the film’s shooting is not yet complete. “We still have some shooting left to complete. I request all of you to come to theatres with your family members and enjoy this film. I hope you will fall in love with the characters of Shirisha and Maruthi,” she added.
“We often leave things to God and say that He will take care of everything. But in this film, the hero Maruthi leaves everything completely to God. He believes that ‘Ramuloru will take care of everything’ and lives his life with that faith. This is not just a love story but also a beautiful feel-good film. While watching the movie, Maruthi will make you laugh, make you cry, make you feel sorry for him, and even frustrate you. At times, you may also feel, ‘Why is this guy like this?’ From the moment I heard the story, I had the confidence that audiences would own this character and watch the film with an emotional connection to him,” said lead actor Sangeeth Sobhan.
“So far, I have mostly been doing films in the Telangana dialect, and I wanted to break that typecast. This movie features the Godavari dialect, and I believed it would be something new for me. After Raakasa, I was in a dilemma about what kind of films I should do next. That was when Dheeraj brought this script to me. When Surya Pratap narrated the script, I really liked all the emotional layers in my character. I could visualise every scene while listening to the narration,” said Sangeeth.