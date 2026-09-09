Anaswara Rajan’s look from Kaaka unveiled

Now, the makers have unveiled Anaswara Rajan’s look from the film on the occasion of her birthday on Tuesday. Anaswara, who plays a pivotal character in the movie, celebrates her birthday today. On the special occasion, the makers released her first look. She is portrayed as a young woman with a simple and innocent appearance, holding books and wearing a white coat with a stethoscope around her neck, while carrying a backpack on her shoulder. Her understated look gives the poster a distinctly grounded feel and suggests that she plays a medical college student.