Anaswara Rajan’s look from Kaaka unveiled

Malayalam actress Anaswara Rajan has signed multiple projects in Telugu after making her debut with Champion. The actress is currently busy with Itlu Arjuna, Antha Ramuloru Choosukuntaru and now Kaaka, in which she plays a key role alongside Chiranjeevi. Recently, a glimpse from the film was unveiled on Chiranjeevi’s birthday. Directed by Bobby Kolli and produced by K Venkata Narayana under KVN Productions, the film is set to hit the screens during the Sankranthi festival.
Now, the makers have unveiled Anaswara Rajan’s look from the film on the occasion of her birthday on Tuesday. Anaswara, who plays a pivotal character in the movie, celebrates her birthday today. On the special occasion, the makers released her first look. She is portrayed as a young woman with a simple and innocent appearance, holding books and wearing a white coat with a stethoscope around her neck, while carrying a backpack on her shoulder. Her understated look gives the poster a distinctly grounded feel and suggests that she plays a medical college student.
However, the shadow cast behind her completely changes the mood. A towering silhouette of Chiranjeevi appears on the wall, creating an intriguing contrast with Anaswara’s soft and cheerful appearance. This suggests that Chiranjeevi’s character, Satyam, could be there to protect her. The unusual composition is sure to make audiences wonder whether the shadow has a deeper connection to Chiranjeevi’s character in the movie.
The makers have described Anaswara as the ‘Heart of Kaaka’, while revealing her character name as Ammulu Paapa. The film is currently progressing at a brisk pace, with post-production works also happening simultaneously.
The technical team includes music composer S Thaman, cinematographer Vijay Karthik Kannan, production designer Avinash Kolla and editor Antony L Ruben. Kona Venkat and K Chakravarthy Reddy have penned the screenplay, with additional writing by Hari Mohana Krishna and Vineeth Potluri. Bhanu-Nandu are responsible for the dialogues.
Kaaka is set for a theatrical release on January 13, 2027, during the Sankranthi festival season.