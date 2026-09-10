Anand Deverakonda: There are no grey-shaded characters in Epic

Anand says the story instantly resonated with him when the director narrated the script. “When I heard the story of Epic, I immediately felt, ‘this is so much like my story.’ I studied in America, so I could personally relate to several aspects of the film. Whether they are in America, the UK, Australia, Germany, or any other country, Telugu youngsters who go abroad for education will connect strongly with this story,” says Anand, adding that his character will be equally relatable. "He has a lot of doubts, which will feel universal. Should he do what he wants or live according to his parents’ wishes? Is what he feels for the girl really love? Should he marry her? Can he spend the rest of his life with her? He keeps asking himself all these questions.”