Anand Deverakonda: There are no grey-shaded characters in Epic

After a two-year gap, Anand Deverakonda is coming back with Epic - First Semester, which is set to hit screens on September 11. Directed by Aditya Hasan and produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, the film features the Baby pair of Anand and Vaishnavi.
Anand begins by saying that the film is all about two young people who fall in love in the UK and the conversations between them. “It’s a relatable story that will reflect real-life experiences like love, family, and responsibilities, which are portrayed naturally and beautifully," says Anand, who plays Aditya, a boy from the small town of Wanaparthy, who goes abroad for his studies. “He doesn’t even know a girl in this small town, but after he goes abroad for his studies, he falls in love with a girl and starts a live-in relationship with her. What happens to that boy, who is innocent and also under pressure to fulfill his goals? That's what the film is about.”
Anand points out that the film is not just about people who have left the country and gone abroad, but will connect with everyone. “People who left their parents for other cities in India will also connect to this story. The entire team is confident, and it’s a new-age love story,” says the actor, who recollects what director Trivikram Srinivas once said about films. “Director Trivikram garu said at an event that a film can be made with an ordinary story but told in a strong way. You don’t need to put twists and turns, a big interval bang, or bloodshed in the climax to tell a compelling story. Epic is exactly that kind of love story, with no villains and no grey-shaded characters. Even for the interval, there is no third person or big twists. It’s a breezy romantic entertainer,” says Anand.
Delving deeper into the discussions surrounding the trailer of Epic, Anand says that the audiences will not find anything unusual or forced in the film. “The film gets an A certificate because of the conversations and the romance between the couple. But we made this film with utmost responsibility, and you will never feel awkward or uncomfortable. More than that, this subject will be a point of debate, for sure,” says Anand, adding, “In the life of a middle-class youngster, even the smallest things carry a lot of importance. The film naturally and beautifully explores several aspects of life, including career, love and family responsibilities."
Anand says the story instantly resonated with him when the director narrated the script. “When I heard the story of Epic, I immediately felt, ‘this is so much like my story.’ I studied in America, so I could personally relate to several aspects of the film. Whether they are in America, the UK, Australia, Germany, or any other country, Telugu youngsters who go abroad for education will connect strongly with this story,” says Anand, adding that his character will be equally relatable. "He has a lot of doubts, which will feel universal. Should he do what he wants or live according to his parents’ wishes? Is what he feels for the girl really love? Should he marry her? Can he spend the rest of his life with her? He keeps asking himself all these questions.”
Since Anand and Vaishnavi Chaitanya are coming together again in Epic, there is no doubt that Baby will be the yardstick for comparison. “Baby became such a huge success that whenever Vaishnavi and I come together, it is natural for people to talk about that film. However, there is absolutely no comparison between Baby and Epic. Both films are unique in their own ways. If Baby was a sensation, Epic is like a beautiful journey,” says Anand.
In fact, Anand believes the conversation is more about 90s - A Middle Class Biopic and director Aditya Hasan. “While people are talking about Vaishnavi and me coming together again, they are also talking extensively about the 90s web series and Aditya Hasan. That is definitely a positive for the film," says the actor, clarifying that Epic is not a continuation of the web series, but the story has emerged from that world and those characters. “The film revolves around the younger son Aditya and what happens when he goes abroad to pursue his education. The film incorporates the parents' roles only as much as the story requires. Like in the web series, this film also has natural humour and heartfelt emotions,” says Anand.
Talking about Vaishnavi's Kadali, Anand says, “Just because a girl appears to be smiling on the outside does not necessarily mean she is happy. Behind that smile, there can be several fears, responsibilities, and struggles. Kadali is a character who represents those emotions."
Anand now has a new member in his family: Rashmika Mandanna, his sister-in-law. When asked whether they discuss films with her, he says, “We don’t really discuss films much. However, when we were a little tense about deciding the release date for Epic, she supported me mentally and stood by me.”
Signing off by discussing his upcoming projects, Anand shares that the shooting of Takshakudu has been completed, and he has also finished filming for an Indo-Korean film.