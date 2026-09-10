Naga Chaitanya’s Vrushakarma locks release date?

According to reports circulating in film circles, the big-budget film Fauji, starring Prabhas, is likely to postpone its release to next year. The film was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on December 3, but it may now be pushed to a later date. Mythri Movie Makers is producing the film, while Hanu Raghavapudi is directing it.
Prabhas is currently working on multiple projects, and Fauji is one of the most-awaited among them. For the past few months, there has been a lot of discussion about the film and its release date. Some reports suggested that Prabhas had allocated his complete dates to the project, which led the makers to announce December 3 as the release date.
However, the latest reports suggest that the film may take more time to complete its shooting and post-production work. As a result, the makers are said to have decided to postpone the release indefinitely. Imanvi is making her Telugu debut with this film opposite a big star like Prabhas, and she will now have to wait a little longer to see her debut film on the big screen.
With Fauji reportedly moving out of the December 3 slot, Naga Chaitanya’s Vrushakarma is said to be eyeing the same date. Naga Chaitanya recently took to social media and hinted that an update about Vrushakarma is on the way. Now, reports suggest that the makers are planning to announce December 3 as the release date for the film.
Karthik Dandu, who shot to fame with Virupaksha, is directing Vrushakarma. The teaser was unveiled a few months ago and received a positive response. Meenakshi Chaudhary is playing the female lead, while Sparsh Srivatsava is the antagonist in this period drama, which has a supernatural, fantasy and mythical backdrop.
BVSN Prasad and Sukumar are jointly producing the film under their Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra and Sukumar Writings banners. The shooting is progressing at a brisk pace, and Naga Chaitanya had earlier said that Vrushakarma would be one of the best films in his career.