Emmy Awards highlights: Mariska Hargitay sings, Taylor Swift acts in a skit and 'Buffy' reunites

The Emmy Awards are underway. “The Pitt” and “Widow’s Bay” are generating buzz as they compete for top prizes. The ceremony is also honoring the anniversaries of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Charlie’s Angels.”

Here are some highlights as the show roars into the night.

The host with the mostest

Mariska Hargitay kicked off the show with New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson in an exuberant and looney pre-taped bit that had her sing a version of “I Love Rock ’n’ Roll” by Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, renamed “I Love TV Screens” as she flew from New York to Los Angeles.

The first-time Emmy host was then seen relaxed in bed with “Hacks” star Jean Smart, ate a burger in a nod to “Beef,” rode a horse and drank bubble tea with Jennifer Coolidge.

On stage, she reveled in the fact that she was the first woman to host in 15 years. The star of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” entering its 28th season, also joked that she's never had to pronounce the word “finale” and even tried to swipe the script for Nicole Kidman’s kitschy AMC ad, which drew Kidman's mock ire.

She said she got two pieces of advice: “No. 1, don’t do it, and No. 2, whatever you do, don’t go for sincerity,” she said. “I clearly ignored the first, so please join me as I ignore the second.”

“She crushed it,” said Amy Poehler, who took the stage after the opening.

Taylor Swift was there, kind of

In a pre-taped sketch, Taylor Swift played a rookie in the “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” office as the cops got a bit looney.

Hargitay’s Olivia Benson went through two large crime boards to make connections between Swift's songs and Emmy nominations to see if she'd attend the telecast. One of the detectives called it a “rabbit hole.”

“Now, in order to crack a Swifty case, you’ve got to think like a Swifty, because the Swifties think that everything is a clue to what she’ll do next,” Benson said.

“Why would she be showing up to the ceremony tonight? She’s probably going to be sitting at home playing with those cats she’s named after TV show characters,” Swift’s unnamed character scoffs.

Hargitay concludes: “Taylor Swift will not be at the Emmys.” Swift offers another option: “Maybe she’ll do one those cool, pre-taped sketch things to support the host.”

The sketch ends with Hargitay posing with Swift — both glaring into the camera, very seriously — bookmarking Swift’s cat, named in tribute of Olivia Benson.

In reality, Swift was at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night, and sitting alongside Tom Cruise, to watch new husband Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs open the NFL season against the Denver Broncos.