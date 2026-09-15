Macklemore is dropped from Ed Sheeran's tour over pro-Palestinian comments onstage

NEW YORK: Macklemore said Monday that he has been dropped from Ed Sheeran 's tour over pro-Palestinian comments made by the Grammy-winning rapper earlier this month onstage at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium.

Macklemore said on Instagram that several U.S. venues told the promoter they would prohibit him from performing as Sheeran's opening act for the Loop tour.

As a result, he wrote, Sheeran's team decided to remove him from the tour. That's despite the fact that the rapper — best known for his breakout hit “Thrift Shop” and the same-sex marriage anthem “Same Love” — has been making similar comments about the plight of Palestinians for years.

“So why is it an issue now? Because I’m sharing a stage with one of the biggest artists in the world, in some of the biggest stadiums in America,” Macklemore wrote. “At a certain level of exposure, ‘Free Palestine’ becomes too much of a risk.”

A growing chorus of organizations and experts say Israel’s wartime actions in Gaza amount to genocide — an accusation Israel vehemently rejects.

Sheeran has not commented and representatives for the singer did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.