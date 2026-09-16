An Israeli documentary on the war in Gaza sets off a firestorm at home after Venice award

JERUSALEM: An Israeli documentary about the civilian death toll in the war in Gaza has sparked fierce backlash at home after being awarded the special jury prize last week at the Venice Film Festival, drawing anger from top officials and even calls to strip the filmmakers of Israeli citizenship.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused those behind the film “NAZA” of incitement and antisemitism, while the head of the Israeli military has vowed to track down the soldiers who cooperated with the project.

Shot on the rooftops of Tel Aviv at night in extreme secrecy over three years, “NAZA” features testimony from 24 Israeli military insiders, including intelligence officers and soldiers, who give insight into the war in Gaza and what they say is the systemic killing of Palestinian civilians.

They allege that Israel uses artificial intelligence to identify and bomb potential targets of the militant Hamas group in Gaza — often knowing that many civilians will likely be killed in an attack. The Israeli military has acknowledged using AI to help identify targets but says that a human being makes the final decision before a strike is carried out.

The documentary set off a firestorm in Israel

The reception in Venice set off a firestorm among Israel’s leading politicians and military officials, many of whom have described “NAZA” as anti-Israel and lacking context. They all acknowledged they have not seen the film.

Netanyahu, his Cabinet members and also the prime minister's opponents in next month’s key elections have all lambasted the film, describing it as antisemitic and a part of a broader campaign to defame Israel.

“We are fighting global antisemitic incitement,” Netanyahu said on Monday. “When it comes from within us, it’s simply unbearable.”