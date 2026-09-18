Marathi thriller 'Gondhal' selected as India's official entry for 99th Oscars

Marathi film Gondhal, written and directed by Santosh Davakhar, has been selected as India's official entry for the 99th Academy Awards, the Film Federation of India announced on Friday.

Set in rural Maharashtra, the film unfolds over a night during a traditional ritual involving a newlywed couple.

Gondhal was selected from among 33 films considered by the FFI's selection committee, chaired by filmmaker P Seshadri.

It is the fourth Marathi film to be chosen as India's Oscar entry, after Court (2015), Harishchandrachi Factory (2009) and Shwaas (2005).

Last year, India selected Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound as its official submission, but the film did not make the final nominations.

No Indian film has won the Oscar for Best International Feature Film, formerly known as Best Foreign Film. Three Indian films — Mother India, Salaam Bombay and Lagaan — have been nominated in the category.

Water directed by Deepa Mehta and starring John Abraham and Lisa Ray, was also nominated, but represented Canada.

The 99th Oscars are scheduled to be held on March 14, 2027.

(With inputs from PTI)