Actors Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh welcome second daughter

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have announced the birth of their second child, a baby girl.

Singh and Padukone, who have co-starred in films such as "Ram-Leela", "Bajirao Mastani" and "83", shared the news with a post on Instagram on Saturday, which featured the poster with "Welcome Baby Girl. 19.9.2026. Dua, Deepika and Ranveer" written on it.

Several celebrities went on to congratulate the couple in the comments. "Awww!! Congratulations, you guys!!! Dua has a baby sister, "Kriti Sanon wrote.

"Congratulations," said Kriti Kharbanda.