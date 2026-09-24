Robert Eggers to direct Romeo and Juliet adaptation

Director Robert Eggers is making a shift in genres after years of banking on horror stories, as he is set to direct an adaptation of William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet. Eggers is known for his work in the horror genre with films like The Lighthouse (2019) and Nosferatu (2024).
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Eggers will direct and produce the upcoming film, which will be backed by Focus Features. Eggers is reported to treat this story as a 16th century period piece, with the dialogues being written in old English.
Romeo and Juliet followed the story of its titular lovers and their forbidden love, which was the result of a feud between their two families. Set in the city of Verona, Italy, the play is one of Shakespeare's well-known tragedy. While the play has been adapted multiple times on-screen, in Hollywood, more recently, it was adapted by Baz Luhrmann, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes.
Eggers is gearing up for the release of Werwulf. Aaron Taylor Johnson stars as the titular beast in a story that is set in 14th century England, where the family of a cursed farmer has to protect themselves against the danger he poses. A release date for the film is yet to be revealed.