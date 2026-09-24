More Mollywood skeletons to tumble out in book on Hema report

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “A prominent actor repeatedly sought sexual favours from his heroine during a film shoot. Once she turned down his request, he physically attacked her causing her to undergo a long ayurvedic treatment!”

Thus goes one of the incidents narrated in the book.

More skeletons will tumble out of Mollywood’s closet, as a new book on the report by Hema Committee, which exposed the dark underbelly of Malayalam cinema, revealing harrowing truths of sexual exploitation, casting couch, gender discrimination and gross financial exploitation, is all set to hit the stands.

Titled ‘Malayalam Cinema: Hema Committee Paranjathum Sarkar Parayathathum’ (Malayalam Cinema: What the Hema Committee said and the government didn’t!), the book authored by former state information commissioner A Abdul Hakkim, who had issued an order under the RTI Act to make the Hema Committee report public, could open another Pandora’s Box in Mollywood. Hakkim, who had waged a lone battle to protect the larger public interest behind the report two years ago, has almost completed the work.

The book contains chilling accounts of survivor stories and harassment in the Malayalam film industry, mentioned in statements given to the Hema Committee. It details incidents of harassment deposed by artists before the panel, how concerted efforts with political backing were made to block the Hakkim’s order to prevent the report from being made public as well as the persistent attempts to weaken the State Information Commission (SIC).

It also deals with Hakkim’s personal account of the mental harassment he underwent, while serving on the SIC.

“When it came to denying public access to the report, some officials were more loyal than the king,” Hakkim told TNIE.