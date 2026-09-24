Srikanth Odela: I want to take a three-month break after The Paradise release

Srikanth says that after Dasara was released, he received feedback that some audiences were initially disappointed with the film. “My intention with Dasara was to make it a good drama. However, based on the promotional content, many people expected it to be like KGF. Once they watched it in theatres, they realised that it was a pure drama. I received feedback that some audiences were initially disappointed with the film. But after two days, they got completely tuned into the film. It went on to become a blockbuster and set records,” he says, adding, "At that point, I felt that if we gave audiences what they were expecting, it would create a high commercial impact. So, I approached Nani anna with this idea. With the intention of giving audiences what they want, we made The Paradise."