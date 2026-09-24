Anandhi’s Garividi Lakshmi to release in October

People Media Factory, which produced the Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab, is now coming up with a small film titled Garividi Lakshmi. The film stars Anandhi in the title role and is directed by Gowri Naidu Jammu.
The production house, known for producing films on a grand scale, is now bringing the story of legendary folk singer Garividi Lakshmi from Andhra Pradesh to the big screen. The film explores the life of Lakshmi, who not only performed Burrakatha but also transformed the traditional art form into a movement.
Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad, Garividi Lakshmi recreates the life of the legendary folk singer who won thousands of hearts with her songs.
The makers had earlier unveiled a few promotional assets, which received a positive response. They have now announced the release date, with Garividi Lakshmi set to have a grand theatrical release on October 17.
A newly released video announcing the release date features the makers saying, “Our Garividi Lakshmi will entertain you with her songs and performances in your favourite theatres from October 17,” and it has caught the attention of audiences.
Rag Mahur is playing the male lead, while senior actors VK Naresh and Raashi are playing key roles. Sharanya Pradeep, Ankit Koyya and Meesala Lakshman are also part of the cast. Garividi Lakshmi is described as a tribute to the songs and memories of villages, as well as the self-respect that comes from staying connected to one’s roots.
On the technical front, J Aditya is the cinematographer, while Charan Arjun is composing the music.