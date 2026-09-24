Manasa Varanasi to romance Sharwanand in Srinu Vaitla’s George Krish

It is official now. Femina Miss India 2020 winner Manasa Varanasi has got another big opportunity as she plays the female lead opposite Sharwanand in George Krish. Srinu Vaitla is directing the film, while Anil Sunkara is producing it under his AK Entertainments banner. The makers have announced the film’s release date as January 14, 2027, coinciding with the Sankranthi festival.
This is another big project for Manasa Varanasi, who made her debut with Devaki Nandana Vasudeva. This year, she was seen in Couple Friendly opposite Santosh Sobhan, and she received a lot of appreciation for her performance in the film. In fact, the makers of George Krish also roped her in after watching her performance in Couple Friendly.
“I am really excited about George Krish, which is a cool commercial entertainer. I love the story, and I am sure that it will connect with everyone. It has all the elements that Sankranthi means, and I am very focused and excited about this film,” she said.
She also revealed that the film has a lot of comedy. “Srinu sir’s strong forte is comedy, and his punch dialogues and delivery timing are something we can expect in this movie as well. It is going to have all that magic,” said Manasa about the film.
Talking about working with Sharwanand, the actress said that she is looking forward to it. “I watch a lot of Sharwa garu’s movies, and he is an extremely talented actor. I think it will be a lot of fun to do this particular movie with an actor like him. This will be a new freshness that we can explore,” she said.
The film’s shooting started last month and is progressing at a brisk pace. Director Srinu Vaitla, who is known for his entertaining comedy films such as Dubai Seenu, Ready, Dhee, Dookudu, King and Baadhshah, is now coming up with another entertainer with George Krish.
On the other hand, Sharwanand, who recently delivered Nari Nari Naduma Murari, a successful entertainer packed with hilarious scenes, is once again coming up with another comedy entertainer in the form of George Krish.