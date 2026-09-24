Vimal Krishna: Anumana Pakshi will surprise the audience like DJ Tillu did

DJ Tillu created a sensation and made Siddhu Jonnalagadda an overnight star. Vimal Krishna, who directed and co-wrote the film, is now coming up with another entertainer, Anumana Pakshi. This time, Rag Mayur is playing the lead role. The film is produced by Rajiv Chilaka and Meghha Chilaka, along with Sneha Rajesh Jagtiani and Vihaan Dand, under the banner of Chilaka Productions.
At a promotional event, director Vimal Krishna said that he is confident that Anumana Pakshi will become another success for him.
“How people enjoyed my earlier film DJ Tillu, in the same way, they will definitely enjoy Anumana Pakshi. I am not saying this out of overconfidence; I am saying it based on my gut feeling and instinct,” said Vimal Krishna.
He added that DJ Tillu surprised everyone and expressed confidence that Anumana Pakshi will do the same. “I am sure that Anumana Pakshi will also surprise everyone. Like DJ Tillu, the protagonist’s character in this film is also very creative,” said Vimal Krishna.
He thanked cinematographer Chota K. Naidu for his contribution, along with music director Sri Charan Pakala. Vimal also thanked his entire team for their hard work in bringing the film together.
“I wish this film becomes a great success, not for me, but for my team, who worked very hard. For them, this film should definitely be a success,” said the director. “I wanted the team to get more opportunities through this film, and that is why I wanted it to be successful for them,” he added.
The director said that the protagonist’s character in Anumana Pakshi is a unique one. “I generally prefer to create characters that people haven’t seen before. Even in Anumana Pakshi, you may not have seen this kind of character,” said Vimal. He also revealed that the film’s release was postponed due to some technical reasons.
DJ Tillu was released in 2022, and Vimal Krishna is now returning with Anumana Pakshi after four years. Explaining the delay, he said, “I wanted to carry the success of my debut film with this one too. So, I took my time and was very careful with my second film because I wanted to come up with an iconic character. That takes time.”
He added that several people approached him with projects, but some of them did not materialise. “There were a few projects that were supposed to be announced, but they were stopped at the last minute. That is also one of the reasons why I took so much time,” said Vimal.
Vimal clarified that the story of Anumana Pakshi is completely fictional and was not inspired by any particular person. “The inspiration for this story came from the people around me who doubt everything and anything,” said Vimal Krishna.