Actor Allu Sirish complains to Hyderabad police over loud music played at temple

HYDERABAD: Telugu actor Allu Sirish has approached the Hyderabad Police over the alleged loud music being played at a temple here in the late night hours.

Sirish, brother of Telugu superstar Allu Arjun and son of prominent producer Allu Aravind, said elderly people and children are disturbed by the loud music, played beyond allowed decibels and urged the police to look into the matter.

The actor in a post on 'X' on Sunday night said : "Respected @hydcitypolice. I'm a resident of Aparna One, Shaikpet. For the last few days the Hanuman temple at Vinobha Nagar is playing loud music, beyond allowed decibels till night 2/3am. I complained to the Film Nagar PS. They asked us to bear till 25th Sept as its Ganesh nimmajanam. The festival is done but the loud music doesn't stop."