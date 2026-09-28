Actor Allu Sirish complains to Hyderabad police over loud music played at temple

HYDERABAD: Telugu actor Allu Sirish has approached the Hyderabad Police over the alleged loud music being played at a temple here in the late night hours.
Sirish, brother of Telugu superstar Allu Arjun and son of prominent producer Allu Aravind, said elderly people and children are disturbed by the loud music, played beyond allowed decibels and urged the police to look into the matter.
The actor in a post on 'X' on Sunday night said : "Respected @hydcitypolice. I'm a resident of Aparna One, Shaikpet. For the last few days the Hanuman temple at Vinobha Nagar is playing loud music, beyond allowed decibels till night 2/3am. I complained to the Film Nagar PS. They asked us to bear till 25th Sept as its Ganesh nimmajanam. The festival is done but the loud music doesn't stop."
"Many elders, children and working ppl in our society and disturbed by it and made many complaints in the past. But no action was taken. Request you to please look into it. Thank you," he added.
Sirish also posted a video in the post.
After the post, the Hyderabad Police said the matter has been shared with the SHO of Filmnagar for necessary action.