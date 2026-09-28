Taylor Swift becomes most-awarded artist in MTV VMAs history, dedicates top prize to Dolly Parton

NEW YORK: Taylor Swift broke records at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards, as she is known to do.

The pop powerhouse received the inaugural Artist Director Honors on Sunday night, becoming the most-awarded artist in VMA history.

Previously, she was tied with Beyoncé for the title, with 30 VMAs each. The new award is meant to recognize artists “whose work behind the camera has expanded the possibilities of music video and advanced the art of visual storytelling."

“I got to start making music videos and being a part of music videos 20 years ago,” Swift said in her speech, adding that she's been involved in making roughly 60 music videos, 18 of which she wrote and directed.

“You, the fans, make it so much fun,” she said.

She also took home the top prize of the night — video of the year — for “The Fate of Ophelia" from her album “The Life of a Showgirl.”

Swift dedicated that award to the “ultimate showgirl,” the late Dolly Parton.

“I think we were all very lucky to share this planet with Dolly Parton for a time," Swift said.

Taylor Swift debuts ‘Patient Zero’ music video

Swift also debuted the music video for her new song, “Patient Zero,” during the award show. She directed the visual, which stars Colin Farrell and Dakota Johnson. Johnson and Swift portray mirror images of each other.

“Patient Zero” is also her first single since marrying Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden in July.

The two-hour show was broadcast live on CBS from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.