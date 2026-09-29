A Japanese ‘pilgrimage’ that explores Aravindan’s Kummatty

KOCHI: ‘Kummatty’ was perhaps G Aravindan’s most poetic work. A film in which the visuals speak as much as, if not more than, the script.

Released in 1979, the film follows a mysterious, almost mythical figure who arrives in a village and captivates a group of children. Blending folklore, nature and childhood wonder, Kummatty remains evocative. Its sparse narrative leaves ample space for images, sounds and emotions to speak for themselves.

For many film aficionados, Cheemeni, where the legendary film was shot, is something of a pilgrimage site. Decades after its making, the film’s charm continues to transcend time and space, reaching art lovers across the world.

One such admirer was Sato Tadao, the Japanese film critic known for his astute appreciation of simplicity and innocence in cinema, rather than layered ideas or elaborate storytelling. For him, ‘Kummatty’ was a work that captured emotions in their most pristine form.

At this year’s International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK), Sato’s story and his love for ‘Kummatty’ have come to the screen through ‘Journey into Sato Tadao’, a film by Mizuo Terasaki, a Tokyo-based documentary filmmaker who graduated from the Japan Institute of Moving Image, where Sato taught.

What spurred Mizuo was her teacher’s deep admiration for Aravindan and ‘Kummatty’, which he considered one of the greatest films ever made, alongside ‘Tokyo Story (Tokyo Monogatari)’, directed by Yasujiro Ozu.

“His love for the film prompted me to watch ‘Kummatty’ several times. I found Sato to be so true about it,” says Mizuo, who is currently at IDSFKK.