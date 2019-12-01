Durgavati: Bhumi Pednekar to star in Hindi remake of Telugu movie 'Bhaagamathie'

Bhumi Pednekar will star in an upcoming ‘scary-thriller’ titled Durgavati, to be presented by Akshay Kumar. Written and directed by G Ashok, the film will go on floors by January. The film is said to be a remake of the Telugu film Bhaagamathie, starring Anushka Shetty.
“I have waited so long to share this one with you. So excited to announce my next film Durgavati. A scary-thriller going on floor mid-January. Thank you Akshay Kumar sir for your constant belief in me. I am so excited for this one,” Bhumi tweeted.
EXCITED to announce @bhumipednekar in & as #DURGAVATI. A scary-thriller, going on floor mid-January. Presented by #CapeOfGoodFilms and @itsBhushanKumar, produced by @vikramix and directed by Ashok. Need your love and luck @TSeries @Abundantia_Ent pic.twitter.com/VsOpXFN6YG— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 30, 2019
G Ashok has directed films like Aakasa Ramanna, Pilla Zamindar and Chitrangada. In 2018, he directed Bhaagamathie, starring Anushka Shetty as an IAS officer called Chanchala trapped inside a haunted house, where she gets possessed by a spirit.
The film also starred Jayaram, Unni Mukundan, Asha Sarath and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles. Durgavati will be presented by Cape Of Good Films and produced by T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment. Bhumi Pednekar’s upcoming release is Pati Patni Aur Woh.