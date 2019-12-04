Priyanka Chopra receives UNICEF's Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award

Home Entertainment Hindi

Priyanka Chopra was named the 2019 recipient of the Humanitarian Award by the United Nations Children's Fund in June this year and received the award at the Snowflake Ball.

Priyanka Chopra on one of her UNICEF camps.

Priyanka Chopra on one of her UNICEF camps. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW YORK: Priyanka Chopra has been honoured with UNICEF's Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award.

The India star was named the 2019 recipient of the Humanitarian Award by the United Nations Children's Fund in June this year and received the award at the Snowflake Ball here Tuesday night.

UNICEF USA took to twitter to put out a post of the award show.

Veteran fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg handed over the award to the 37-year-old actor.

Priyanka, who has been a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for more than a decade, also opened up about her journey with the organisation.

"I had just become an actor and I was figuring out that I had this platform. I had started associating with causes that I believed were important. I was working with thalassemic children, children's wards and suddenly I realised that there was a theme, that I was working with a lot of kids. My then manager Natasha Pal told me that there is this organisation called UNICEF and maybe I should volunteer. I started reading up a lot more and I started volunteering my time. A couple of years later, I became a national ambassador in India and then two years ago, I became a global ambassador for the UNICEF. The journey has been now 13 years," she told UNICEF USA.

