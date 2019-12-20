Home Entertainment Hindi

Don’t call me a female icon, as I can’t con: Twinkle Khanna

Known as Mrs. Funnybones, thanks to her bestselling book by the same title which made her India’s highest-selling female writer of 2015, she went to display her funny side.

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna

By Manju Latha Kalanidhi
HYDERABAD: “I only speak for or against policies, not the government,” said writer,  producer, interior designer and former Bollywood actor Twinkle Khanna on Thursday at an event titled ‘The Funny Side of Life,’  organised by FLO, Hyderabad Chapter. She was in conversation with writer Kiran Manral and Sona Chatwani, chairperson of FLO Hyderabad.

Known as Mrs. Funnybones, thanks to her bestselling book by the same title which made her India’s highest-selling female writer of 2015, she went to display her funny side. “I envy men as they don’t rely on their looks. Some of them look like the back of a bus, but they display swag and exude confidence. Women should learn to rely on their strength and talent to get ahead in life, and not bother about looks,”  she said.

About making the world a safer place for women, she said, “We need to raise our sons to become the primary caregivers of the family and not put that burden only on the girls. We can do that by walking the talk.”

Veering off towards Bollywood movies, she added, "From a time where we spoke about periods in hush tones to paying money to watch a movie about periods like 'Padman', we Indians have come a long way. I am proud to have produced this movie," she said.

About why she did not continue in movies, she remarked, "I could never see myself as a damsel in distress, which is what the role of a typical Bollywood heroine was, in the 90s. So I gave up," said the wife of superstar Akshay Kumar.

Talking about the millennials, she said, "My first job was selling fish and prawns at a venture that my granny had set up. The second was interior designing,” said Twinkle, while adding that times are changing and we should train our children to consider various jobs at various stages of life, depending on the changes of the world." She attributed her inner strength and courage to her mom Dimple Khanna.

When asked about her message as a 'female icon' to the ladies at the event, Mrs. Funny Bones said in her signature style, "Stop, don’t call me a female icon as I can’t con."

