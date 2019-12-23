Home Entertainment Hindi

CAA stir: Anurag Kashyap compares PM Modi with Hitler, calls him 'Urban Nazi'

Taking a dig at PM Modi's Ramlila Maidan speech, Anurag Kashyap took to Twitter and shared a video of Adolf Hitler on Monday morning.

Published: 23rd December 2019 03:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 10:13 PM   |  A+A-

Anurag Kashyap

Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Amid the charged environment countrywide on the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, Anurag Kashyap took to Twitter to call Prime Minister Narendra Modi an 'Urban Nazi'.

Taking a sarcastic dig at the speech, Anurag Kashyap shared a video of Adolf Hitler on Monday morning, where he apparently says: "I know who is hating me. Hate me it is your wish but don't hate Germany."

The filmmaker captioned the video: "hate me but don't hate India" bechare humare Pradhan Mantri #UrbanNazi."

ALSO READ: Netizen calls Akshay Kumar 'spineless' over Jamia row; Anurag Kashyap agrees

He also posted a tweet in Hindi on Sunday evening which roughly translates to, "PM Sahab, the police are beating up the common people everywhere, who are either fighting back or fleeing. Several have been killed. It's not good to be so blind. If possible, visit a good eye specialist doctor, and try speaking a little bit about those who have actually died. Stop lying. #JaiSamvidhan".

While delivering a speech at Delhi's Ramlila ground on Sunday, the Prime Minister had said: "Burn Modi's effigy, but do not burn public property. Hate me if you want to, but don't hate India. Burn my effigy, but don't burn a poor man's auto-rickshaw."

The filmmaker has been a staunch critic of the recently amended Citizenship Act and has actively voiced his dissent about the issue.

TAGS
Anurag Kashyap CAA Citizenship act PM Modi
Comments

