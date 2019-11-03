Home Entertainment Hindi

Arjun Kanungo turns party rocker again with 'Hona Chaida'

Arjun Kanungo is charting an unfamiliar territory in his next single.

Published: 03rd November 2019 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

Arjun Kanungo

Arjun Kanungo | (Photo | Instagram_@arjunkanungo )

By Express News Service

Arjun Kanungo is charting an unfamiliar territory in his next single. Having delivered hits like Khoon Choos Le, Gallan Tipsiyaan, Aaya Na Tu, and others, the 29-year-old singer/composer is now venturing into hip-hop with Hona Chaida, an energetic electro-pop party number. Excerpts:

What are your expectations with this track?
I never have any expectations. I’ve always been interested in dance music but also in singing ballads. So I took a break for a year and focused on my ballad game. After releasing three non-film ballads with VYRL originals, I’m happy to be writing dance songs again. I feel like electronic dance music as a culture hasn’t grown organically in India and I’m hoping it will with songs like this.

We hear that this song marks your debut in the rap genre. How was your experience?
It’s a first for me in many ways! First time I’ve rapped on a song in Hindi, first time I danced on a song and first time I have contributed significantly to the lyrics. I wrote the rap myself.

Tell us a little about how VYRL Originals is offering a platform for original music.
They just want to make good content that will impact music culture in India. This is the only platform that is focused on non-film music and that in itself is a huge deal. Non-film music is almost at par with film music now and platforms like VYRL are making that happen. They also guide us artistes when we need to be guided.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arjun Kanungo Hona Chaida
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
Involve students in fee-related decisions: JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh
MDMK chief and Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko leads a protest against Indian government over inviting Sri Lankan President H.E. Gotabaya Rajapaksa in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Vaiko detained for staging protest aganist President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's India visit
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp