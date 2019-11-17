Home Entertainment Hindi

Salman Khan lauds bond with bodyguard Shera in heartfelt post

The megastar's bodyguard who has been with him through his thick and thin also shared the same photo on his official social media handle.

Published: 17th November 2019 10:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2019 10:07 PM   |  A+A-

Salman Khan with his bodyguard Shera.

Salman Khan with his bodyguard Shera. ( Photo | Salman Khan Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The man with a golden heart, Salman Khan, on Sunday lauded the 25-year-long bond with his bodyguard, Shera.

Clad in shadow grey tee, the actor shared a sweet picture with Gurmeet Singh Jolly aka Shera on social media and wrote alongside, "25 years and still Being strong . . . @beingshera."

The megastar's bodyguard who has been with him through his thick and thin also shared the same photo on his official social media handle.

"Maalik @Beingsalmankhan it will remain strong till I die #Salmankhan #Shera #Beingshera #Beingstrong," he captioned the post.

25 years and still Being strong . . @beingshera

A post shared by Chulbul Pandey (@beingsalmankhan) on

The snap is from a fitness event, where Salman expressed displeasure over people who chose shortcuts to achieve a toned body.

"No one should use steroids. People don't actually use it, instead, they misuse steroids, which is very bad for their body and for them," the 53-year-old star said.

"I have seen many who pass out while working out in the gym. It can be because of anything, heart failures or something more critical. Therefore, it's not a good thing to use at all," added 'Dabangg' Khan.

In past, Shera's company has received great opportunities to handle the security of international artists such as Justin Bieber, Michael Jackson, Will Smith, Jackie Chan, Paris Hilton, Shaggy, Peter Andre, Diana King, Whitfield, UB40, Slash, Keanu Reaves and U2.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Salman Khan Shera Salman Khan Bodyguard
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Kerala church to help widows remarry; matrimonial site to have separate section
For representational purpose only.
Vijayawada civic body preparing plans for power generation from waste material
India pacer Mohammed Shami. (Photo | AP)
Mohammed Shami best bowler in the world on current form: Dale Steyn
For representational purposes
India sent over 2 lakh students to US in 2018-19, second-most after China: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PDP MP Nazir Ahmad Laway and Mir Fayaz protesting outside the Parliament House in New Delhi on Monday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
How can ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti be a traitor, ask protesting Kashmiri MPs
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp