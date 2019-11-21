Lucy Liu directs Anupam Kher for New Amsterdam

Home Entertainment Hindi

Hollywood star Lucy Liu directed an one episode of New Amsterdam, starring Anupam Kher.

Hollywood star Lucy Liu directed an one episode of New Amsterdam, starring Anupam Kher. Airing on NBC, the medical drama series entered its second season this year. Anupam essays the role of neurologist Dr Vijay Kapoor in the show. Lucy, who has appeared in blockbuster movies like Charlie’s Angels and Kill Bill, has directed episode 11 of New Amsterdam.

Talking about the experience, Anupam shared, “The first thing she said when we met was that we have to work together as actors and I said that someday we surely will. She had seen my work and that is a compliment in itself. It made me really happy.”

Calling Kill Bill his favorite film of Lucy Liu, Anupam added, “I admire her work. Having seen someone’s work and then being directed by them is a special feeling and she is a very humble, sweet and caring person. She understands the sentiments of actors very well.”

Lucy Liu made her directorial debut with the documentary film Meena (2015), which dealt with sex-trafficking. She has also directed episodes of Elementary, Graceland, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

