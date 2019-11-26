Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele wins People’s Choice Award 

By Express News Service

Zareen Khan-Anshuman Jha’s Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele has won the People’s Choice award at the South Asian International Film Festival in New York.

The film, about a lesbian woman and a gay man travelling together from Delhi to Mcleodgunj, was screened in under the ‘Friday Night Premiere’ section at the festival on November 22.

“I’m overwhelmed by the love our film has received by the people,” Zareen shared, “The best compliment I received was ‘There couldn’t be a better or any other Mansi than you’ (Mansi being the name of my character in the film). I can’t wait for the world to watch this film and shower us with all their love.”

Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele is directed by Harish Vyas, who wrote the 2017 romantic drama, Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain. His new film is scheduled for a Valentine’s Day 2020 release.

Zareen Khan’s last Hindi outing was 1921. She was recently seen in the Telugu action-thriller Chanakya, alongside Gopichand and Mehreen Pirzada.