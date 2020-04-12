STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Singer Sahil Sharma tunes in virtually now  

Artiste Sahil Sharma, who recently launched his new single, is using the online platform to reach out to his audience during times of lockdown
 

Published: 12th April 2020

Singer and record producer Sahil Sharma, also known as Zaeden.

By Neha Kirpal
Express News Service

Singer and record producer Sahil Sharma, also known as Zaeden, hasn’t let the lockdown make him creatively inactive. On the contrary, it’s made him proactive with the promotion of his new single, ‘Kya Karoon’, by reaching out virtually. Instagram has been his strongest platform for the same, but he’s been promoting on TikTok and Smule too. Thanks to social media and online streaming platforms in the music space, artists like him are not entirely reliant on traditional models to promote their music.

Sharma’s new feel-good tune launched in collaboration with Artist Originals (AO), JioSaavn’s in-house label for global South Asian artists, is made for millennials. It will make them rekindle memories of adolescent love. The track is inspired by his teen years when he had a crush on a girl from school and the things he felt through it all. “It’s an easy, relaxed, nostalgia-laden track. In times of unrest, I hope it brings peace,” he says.

Despite the shutdown, he got a chance to present his new single recently through #LiveInYourLivingRoom Instagram live concert, presented by REPRESENT and Instagram. It could be streamed from the comfort of the home.

“It’s phenomenal how we keep redefining and exploring new ways to share art and reach out to fans,” he says. “As a responsible artiste, I wish for my audience to stay entertained while being safe,” he adds. Personally, Sharma has been catching up on shows on various OTT platforms that he missed last year due to work and touring. He’s also been experimenting with music. “I’ve been listening to a lot of new releases by other artists too,” he adds.

The 24-year-old Gurugram boy moved on from being a DJ to a lyricist, songwriter and singer in September last year with the release of his first Hindi non-film song, ‘Tere Bina’. The transition was difficult and taxing. “Everything from creating music to my live setup has changed because the two fields are very different. I had to go back to the basics to restart as a singer and songwriter. But my team and most of my fans have been super supportive. I am blessed to have them by my side,” he beams.

In the past, Sharma has represented India at some of the biggest music festivals such as Tomorrowland and Marenostrum. He has also played alongside Hardwell, Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike, Quintino, R3hab, Yves V, The Chainsmokers, Krewella, W&W, Wolfpack and DubVision, in addition to performing with Justin Bieber during the India stage of his 2017 Purpose Tour. But for now, he has tuned in to the safety of the virtual space for entertainment.

Quick Takes

Your favourite songs: ‘Blinding Lights’ by The Weeknd and ‘Not Your Friend’ by Jeremy Zucker

An artiste who inspires you: Lauv

Your idea of perfect happiness: Performing for my fans, both offline and online

The greatest love of your life: Currently, my Epiphone guitar

If not a musician, you would be: Maybe a stylist. I love fashion

Life’s motto: Do your best and let God do the rest

“The single is inspired by my teen years when I had a crush on a girl from school and what it was like for me.” Sahil Sharma

