STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

We now plan to fight it in court: Lyricist Sameer on remixes giving accreditation

The lyricist was at the receiving end of the trend when his chartbuster 'Dilbar Dilbar' was recreated by T-Series for the John Abraham-starrer 'Satyamev Jayate'.

Published: 13th April 2020 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

Lyricist Sameer Anjaan

Lyricist Sameer Anjaan (Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Popular lyricist Sameer Anjaan is miffed with the trend of recreations as the original writers and composers are never duly credited in the new versions, an act, he said, which can only be corrected by fighting it out in the court.

Sameer, who has been in the showbiz for over three decades, penning for films like "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", "Raja Hindustani", "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham", said he spoke to veteran screenwriter-lyricist Javed Akhtar, who is the chairman of Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS).

ALSO READ| Why call it 'Masakali' when it doesn't even sound like original: Mohit Chauhan

"What's happening is not right. We are totally against it and also planning to take this to court to fight this. Because we give rights to them (music labels) for a particular film only but they're recreating, utilising the songs in different films and projects. I spoke to Javed Akhtar, as he is the chairman of IPRS, and we all are planning to go to court. That's the only solution otherwise they won't stop," Sameer told PTI.

The lyricist was at the receiving end of the trend when his chartbuster "Dilbar Dilbar" was recreated by Bhushan Kumar-led T-Series for the John Abraham-starrer "Satyamev Jayate" (2018). Sameer said when he saw the credit plate of the song in an advertorial, he was gutted.

"They credited Shabbir Ahmed, who has written only two lines of the beginning. Rest all is my original work. In future, how will the coming generation come to know who's the original writer? The credits are done in a way, they'll think it's penned by someone else," he said.

"Most of the writers who are part of the recreations openly take credit for the new work, on stage and even in award functions. How can they do this?" he asked.

Recently, T-series launched the remix of the popular song "Masakali", which featured in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's "Delhi 6", from composer Tanishq Bagchi and singers Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon .

The recreated track didn't go down well with fans and the original creative team behind the song with composer AR Rahman, lyricist Prasoon Joshi and singer Mohit Chauhan expressing their disappointment.

Sameer said it's "absolutely unethical" that the music label doesn't even buy the rights from the original creators of a particular song before rehashing it. "They're (labels) also not giving a single rupee to them. This is absolutely unethical. It's our moral right and they can't take it away," he said.

"If you want to recreate and the original writer is still alive, why don't you approach them and ask them to write whatever extra you want? "Because they know we won't be ready to give rights for this. The new writers don't have any morality, they need money to survive so they take up the work. We have to fight this," he added.

For the lyricist, another issue with recreations is that they never retain the essence of the original. "Even Javed sahab's song 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' was recreated by somebody and the writing credit was given to someone else. The worst part is, the person who's writing, they don't know what are the original writer's thoughts. They write anything without connecting with the thought and that's sad," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sameer Anjaan Indian Performing Right Society Remix trend Masakali 2 Dilbar Dilbar 2 T Series Remixes trend
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
Gallery
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countryside, where mass executions, forced labour, malnutrition and poor healthcare took lives in plenty. (Photo | AFP/ Getty Images)
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp