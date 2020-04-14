Richa Chaddha pens comedy project

By Express News Service

Richa Chaddha is penning a comedy script highlighting the need to prioritise our lives. The actor is taking out a couple of hours daily during the lockdown to develop the concept with her writer friends.“It all started with penning down a few thoughts and that just soon became an interesting idea,” Richa shares. “It’s a comedy, my favourite genre. The premise is hilarious.

The fact that all our lives have come to a screeching halt has made me contemplate the fragility of human existence. I want to write something that focuses on why people should prioritise what’s necessary.”

Speaking about her idea, the actor adds, “Too often, we are all so busy chasing things, that we forget to spare a thought for ourselves and what really matters to us. It has been bottled up within me for a long time and the entire lockdown phase has accelerated my creative side. I am just putting together the skeletal structure and will then start looking for a screenplay writer.”