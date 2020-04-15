STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Shraddha Kapoor donates to help feed stray animals during lockdown

On Wednesday the 'Ek Villain' actor took to Instagram to share a heart-touching post of animals in captivity and how it affects them just in the way lockdown affects us.

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor. (Photo| PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor Shraddha Kapoor has donated to an NGO to help them feed stray animals during the lockdown period.

The NGO, People For Animals India, took to Twitter on Tuesday to thank Kapoor for her donation.

"@ShraddhaKapoor We thank you for your generous donation to the voiceless! PAWSITIVE HEARTS is an initiative launched by PFA in order to overcome the problem of starvation during lockdown," the NGO tweeted.

On Wednesday the 'Ek Villain' actor took to Instagram to share a heart-touching post of animals in captivity and how it affects them just in the way lockdown affects us.

The picture which Kapoor reshared from an Instagram page 'Earth' featured animals like Tiger, Elephant, Bear, Chimpanzee, and Dolphin under captivity and isolation.

So, you’re tired of isolation? ‏‏‎ ‎ As COVID-19 has forced the world to quarantine, we’ve all felt the effects of isolation — depression, anxiety, loneliness. Animals experience these same emotions. As humans, we tend to lack empathy for others until we’ve experienced their situation ourselves. But now that we’ve felt the suffering of captivity, let’s extend empathy toward the other living beings that we share this planet with. Millions of animals have been isolated their entire lives. In isolation, these animals exhibit concerning behaviors including self-harm. Mental health is not a uniquely human trait. This is not normal. So, you’re tired of isolation? These animals have been isolated their entire lives. No living being should live in captivity. We are guests of this planet, not masters. #Repost @earth

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

Many stray animals across the world are going hungry and are starving to death as people mainly remain homebound owing to the lockdowns to prevent the spread of COVID-19. 

