STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Priyanshu Painyuli unveils ‘gangster’ look from Extraction

Chris Hemsworth- starrer Extraction is set to stream on April 24.

Published: 15th April 2020 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Priyanshu Painyuli

By Express News Service

Chris Hemsworth- starrer Extraction is set to stream on April 24. The film, which was earlier titled Dhaka, is backed by the Russo Brothers with Sam Hargrave as its director. The film stars a clutch of Bollywood actors including Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi and Priyanshu Painyuli amongst others.

Priyanshu, who broke out with Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, plays an underworld mafioso in the film. In his first look, the actor is seen donning chunky gold jewellery. He was required to wear a lot of local fabrics including kurtas and silken shirts which are characteristic of Bangladeshi locals. There are deep-hued monotones used to dress him.


Priyanshu shared, “I have always felt the way you dress up as a character makes you behave in a certain way. For me, mainly my shoes matter a lot, what footwear I use to walk or sit changes my body language a bit. Even in Extraction When Sam, my director, asked me How did I feel with my costume and look? I smiled and said I am really enjoying the gold but I especially loved my shoes, shiny, pointed with hard heels, which makes a presence when I walk, at least to me.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Priyanshu Painyuli Extraction Chris Hemsworth
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi wearing a gamcha during his address to the country. (Photo | Twitter)
Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines: All you need to know
Image for representational purpose only
After lockdown ends, inflation awaits us: Prof Deshpande, Institute for Social and Economic Change
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp