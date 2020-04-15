Priyanshu Painyuli unveils ‘gangster’ look from Extraction

By Express News Service

Chris Hemsworth- starrer Extraction is set to stream on April 24. The film, which was earlier titled Dhaka, is backed by the Russo Brothers with Sam Hargrave as its director. The film stars a clutch of Bollywood actors including Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi and Priyanshu Painyuli amongst others.

Priyanshu, who broke out with Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, plays an underworld mafioso in the film. In his first look, the actor is seen donning chunky gold jewellery. He was required to wear a lot of local fabrics including kurtas and silken shirts which are characteristic of Bangladeshi locals. There are deep-hued monotones used to dress him.



Priyanshu shared, “I have always felt the way you dress up as a character makes you behave in a certain way. For me, mainly my shoes matter a lot, what footwear I use to walk or sit changes my body language a bit. Even in Extraction When Sam, my director, asked me How did I feel with my costume and look? I smiled and said I am really enjoying the gold but I especially loved my shoes, shiny, pointed with hard heels, which makes a presence when I walk, at least to me.”