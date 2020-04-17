STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Raveena Tandon slams former Karnataka CM's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy's wedding during lockdown

Nikhil got married to Revathi at a farmhouse near Bidadi in Ramanagara district amid the lockdown. The farmhouse is three kilometers from Bidadi and 45km southwest of Bengaluru in the southern state.

Published: 17th April 2020 05:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

Nikhil Kumarswamy, son of former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy, tied the knot with Revathi, the grand-niece of former Congress Minister for Housing M Krishnappa, today in Bengaluru

Nikhil Kumarswamy, son of former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy, tied the knot with Revathi, the grand-niece of former Congress Minister for Housing M Krishnappa, today in Bengaluru (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI:  Actress Raveena Tandon has slammed former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Gowda's wedding, which reportedly defied lockdown restrictions.

Nikhil got married to Revathi at a farmhouse near Bidadi in Ramanagara district amid the lockdown. The farmhouse is three kilometers from Bidadi and 45km southwest of Bengaluru in the southern state.

Raveena took to Twitter to pass a sarcastic remark about the wedding.

Along with a link of the news story, Raveena tweeted: "Ok. Obviously poor souls are not aware that many in the country not being able to reach their families and are going hungry, while the rest are trying to help others override this crisis."

"Wonder what was served in the buffet," she added along with hashtags 'Social distancing', 'Unheeded warnings' and 'VIP entitlement'.

In the past, Raveena had said: "We have abused this planet so much, that we can't even step out of our homes. Also, so many maids and drivers have lost their jobs. I've been requesting people to not lay them off as they depend on their salaries."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nikhil Kumaraswamy wedding Raveena Tandon slams coronavirus wedding
Coronavirus
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival on Monday morning. (Photo | AP)
Indian in New York | 'What is happening here is beyond any Hollywood script'
AAP leader Sanjay Singh
'Itni shakti hume dena data': Sanjay Singh from AAP sings to fight Coronavirus
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp