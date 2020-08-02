STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Bihar police looking for Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, city SP leaves for Mumbai

Pithani is a creative content manager and flatmate of the late actor who was found dead at his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14.

Published: 02nd August 2020 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2020 03:32 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: Bihar police is looking for Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani to record his statement in the actor's death case but has failed to locate him so far, a top state police officer said on Sunday.

Pithani is a creative content manager and flatmate of the late actor who was found dead at his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14.

Bihar police is looking for Siddharth Pithani to record his statement as he used to stay with the actor.

Efforts to contact Pithani have been futile.

He has not come forward before the police. Notice will be served if he does not appear, Inspector General, Patna Zone, Sanjay Singh told PTI.

Pithani had alleged in an email to Mumbai police two days ago that he was being pressured by Rajput's family to record a statement against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

Pithani had said that he shared a professional relationship with the late actor.

Singh said that IPS officer Vinay Tiwary, who is posted as City SP (Central) Patna, has already left for Mumbai to lead the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case.

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey had Saturday said, if needed, an IPS officer would be sent to Mumbai to join the investigation.

ALSO READ: Bihar Police to probe suicide of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager

Pandey had also said that Bihar police team had failed to locate Rhea Chakraborty, whom Rajput's father has accused of abetting the actor's suicide.

Rajput's father has also accused Chakraborty of wrongful confinement of the actor, spiriting away Rs 15 crore from one of his bank accounts, and having him undergo treatment for mental illness without keeping his family informed.

A four-member team is already in Mumbai to probe the Bollywood actors death case after his father K K Singh lodged a police complaint in Patna on July 25, more than a month after his demise.

Mumbai police is also parallelly probing the case.

Several political leaders including Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi have alleged that Mumbai police was not cooperating with their Patna counterparts in the investigation.

"Uddhav Thackeray (Maharashtra CM) is under pressure from the Congress-funded Bollywood mafia.

So it's bent on saving all the elements responsible in the case," the BJP leader had tweeted in Hindi on Saturday, and accused the Mumbai police of creating hurdles before the Bihar police team.

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey, meanwhile, said the state police team in Mumbai had not yet got any documents from the metropolitan police.

"Apart from the FIR that we have registered, we have nothing.

We have not received the inquest report, postmortem report, video footage of the building. That the investigation moves forward and truth is unravelled is the responsibility of both Mumbai and Bihar police. Sushant's death is not a simple matter," he told a TV news channel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Siddharth Pithani Bihar police Mumbai police Rhea Chakraborty
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
For representational purposes
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Democrats want to destroy USA, they are sick: Donald Trump
Till Thursday Manipur had reported 2,505 COVID-19 cases (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Youth Congress members protest against 'Bhabhi ji Papad' and rising COVID19 cases
Gallery
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp