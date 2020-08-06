STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mahesh Bhatt's 'Sadak 2' to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on August 28

With 'Sadak 2', Bhatt returns to the director's chair after almost two decades and it also marks his first collaboration with daughter Alia.

A still from 'Sadak 2'

A still from 'Sadak 2'. (Photo| Twitter/@taran_adarsh)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapoor's "Sadak 2" will be released on August 28 on Disney+ Hotstar. Alia shared the news on her official Instagram page as she shared a new poster of the much-awaited movie.

"'Sadak 2', the road to love streaming on @DisneyPlusHotstarVIP from 28 August," Alia wrote in the caption. The film is a sequel to her father, veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's 1991 crime drama of the same name, starring Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt.

With "Sadak 2", Bhatt returns to the director's chair after almost two decades. It also marks his first collaboration with Alia. Both Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt are reprising their characters from the original in the new movie.

The details of the plot are not yet known. The movie also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Makarand Deshpande, Gulshan Grover, Priyanka Bose, Mohan Kapur and Akshay Anand. Produced by Vishesh Films and Fox Star Studios, the movie was originally scheduled to be released in cinemas on July 10.

Due to the uncertainty around the reopening of theatres, which were shut down in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the makers decided to release the film on a streamer.

