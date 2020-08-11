STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hitting a stagnation point scares me: Karan Singh Grover

Asked how he navigates the fear of losing out on fans by being selective, the 38-year-old actor said the best way to deal with it is by not giving it 'any attention'.

Published: 11th August 2020 06:04 PM

Actor Karan Singh Grover

Actor Karan Singh Grover (Photo| IMDb)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Karan Singh Grover says one of the biggest fears he has about his career is to get stuck in a no-growth zone and that is why he believes experimentation is key. The model-turned-actor made his debut in 2004 with TV show "Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi".

He found fame on the small screen his romantic-comedy show "Dill Mill Gayye" (2007) and then "Qubool Hai" in 2012. He also featured in two movies -- "Alone" and "Hate Story 3", which released in 2015.

"I'm lucky that I had the opportunity to be selective. It's the kind of person I am. I like doing things that make a difference to me. Variety helps me grow. If you're not growing with every project, it means you've hit a stagnation point and that scares me. "I don't want to be at a place where I am stagnating and not growing. That's why I end up choosing things I could learn from," Karan told PTI in an interview.

"You instead focus on your craft and art. You focus on making yourself and your performance better. The rest is up to the audience. There's nothing you can do about that, but the audience is also fair. If you do a good job, they appreciate it," he added.

The actor is currently awaiting the release of "Dangerous", co-starring his wife, actor Bipasha Basu. The thriller, written by Vikram Bhatt and directed by Bhushan Patel, was shot as a film but would now be releasing as an episodic series on MX Player on August 14.

Karan said he agreed to board the project as it offered him an opportunity to play a "multilayered" character like Aditya Dhanraj, who is a struggling entreprenuer.

"Dangerous" follows Aditya who discovers that his wife Dia Dhanraj (Sonali Raut) has gone missing. He sets out to find his wife with the help of the police, only to discover that his ex-girlfriend Neha Singh (Bipasha) will be investigating the case.

The film also reunites him with Bipasha on screen, five years after they starred in "Alone", which was also directed by Bhushan. "Even though she is very spontaneous, you get an idea how she's looking at your character and how you're looking at hers. It makes the process easier, more productive. You get a better idea of what you're going to expect," the actor said about working with his wife.

"Dangerous" may be the couple's second screen outing but Karan wants to do all his work with the "Race" star.  "However, Bipasha doesn't think it is a good idea. She feels it's better if we are selective about the work we do together.It's better for us and our craft," he added. "Dangerous" also stars Suyyash Rai and Natasha Suri.

