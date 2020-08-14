'Sadak 2' trailer becomes most disliked video on YouTube in India

By Express News Service

After Gunjan Saxena, Alia Bhatt-Sanjay Dutt-starrer 'Sadak 2' has come in for serious online pushback.

The film’s trailer, which was released yesterday, has become the most disliked video on YouTube in India, with 8.3 million downvotes. Globally, the trailer has emerged as the most disliked video in terms of like-to-dislike ratio (95%). It has managed to edge out PewDiePie’s ‘Can this video get 1 million dislikes?’, which has a ratio of 93%. (The main record, however, is still held by ‘YouTube Rewind 2018’, with 1.8 crore dislikes.)

ALSO READ: WATCH | 'Sadak 2' trailer promises for emotional roller coaster ride

The backlash against Sadak 2 is attributed to the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor’s fans have floated a campaign to boycott films featuring ‘star kids’ — a reaction to allegations that Sushant was sidelined by Bollywood insiders.Sadak 2 is the sequel to Mahesh Bhatt’s 1991 romantic thriller. The new film follows Aryaa (Alia Bhatt), a young girl out to expose a sinister godman.

She is joined this her quest by Sanjay Dutt’s Ravi, now a widower in the hills, and Aditya Roy Kapur as her love interest. The film also features Makarand Deshpande, Gulshan Grover and Jisshu Sengupta. It is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on August 28.