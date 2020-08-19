STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Gunjan Saxena biopic: Controversy on first women pilot to fly during Kargil War persists

Two women officers of the air force claimed that it was them and not Flt Lt Gunjan Saxena to be first  to fly during the Kargil Conflict of 1999.

Published: 19th August 2020 01:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 01:33 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor with Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena.

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor with Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena (File photo)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The controversy around the movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl has got entangled into another set of controversy; doubts have been raised regarding the fact, as claimed in movie, of Flight Lieutenant (Flt Lt) Gunjan Saxena being the first girl to fly during the Kargil Conflict of 1999.

Earlier, on the day the movie was released, the Indian Air Force complained to Dharma Productions, Netflix and the Central Board of Film Certification and objected to the negative portrayal of the force and also the inappropriate portrayal of its work culture in the movie.

The controversy around the movie got accentuated later with two contemporary women officers of Saxena refuting the fact that she was the first women to fly during the Kargil Operations.

Wing Commander Namrita Chandi (Retd), a fellow officer wrote in her letter published in a news report, "As I mentioned, creative license is one thing but when you deal with institutions, you cannot change facts. Elaborate and fantasise, if you must. But don’t peddle lies."

Though Wg Cdr Chandi claimed to have trained together with Flt Lt Saxena, a comprehensive denial of the fact came from Flt Lt Sreevidya Rajan, a course mate of Flt Lt Gunjan Saxena and the only other lady officer posted at Udhampur along with Gunjan Saxena

In her categorical long post on Facebook, she wrote," In the movie, Gunjan Saxena was shown as the only lady pilot to fly in Kargil operations. This is factually incorrect."

"We were posted together in Udhampur and when Kargil started, I was the first woman pilot to be sent along with the male counterparts in the first detachment of our unit which deployed in Srinagar. I flew missions in the conflict area even before Gunjan’s arrival at Srinagar. After a few days of operation, Gunjan Saxena came with the next set of crew," she said.

"We actively participated in all operations given to us which included casualty evacuation, supply drop, communication sorties, SAR, etc. The heroic acts of the protagonist portrayed in the climax never actually happened and may have been shown as part of cinematic licence," she added.

The Air Force has remained silent on this whole issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gunjan Saxena Indian Air Force Gunjan Saxena bopic Gunjan Saxena facts Dharma Productions Netflix Wing Commander Namrita Chandi Flt Lt Sreevidya Rajan
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp