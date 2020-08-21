STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH | Looking forward to great time here: Kangana Ranaut on her social media debut

Looking ahead to the social media journey, the 'Panga' actor asked her fans for support as it'd be a "beginning of a new relationship".

Published: 21st August 2020 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Looking forward to a new journey, actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday announced her Twitter debut and expressed her excitement while she asked fans for their support.

"This is for my twitter family," wrote Kangana's team on Twitter as they shared a video in which she talked about her social media debut and the reason behind joining it.

In the video, Kangana said, "Hello friends, I have been working in films from almost last 15 years, and during all this time... I was pressurized many times to join social media and I have declined a lot many deals wherein the only clause was to join social media, and I had let them go. People have been saying things about me because I wasn't there on social media... even then I didn't join it..."

Sharing with the fans the reason for not joining social media, the 'Queen' actor said, "I never felt a distance from my audience" and shared that she had sent her messages of 'Women empowerment and nationalism in an artistic way through my films."

"This year, I have seen the power of social media, and I observed how the whole world has come together in the fight for Sushant, and we have gained success... All this has given me a lot of hope, and I have an aspiration that through this we can launch reforms for new India... and that is the reason for the first time I have come on Twitter...," she added.

Looking ahead to the social media journey, the 'Panga' actor asked her fans for support as it'd be a "beginning of a new relationship".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kangana Ranaut Kangana Ranaut twitter debut twitter
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheese being packed for deliveries at Vallamborsa cheese shop. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Burrata, Bocconcino and more: Bengaluru monks turn into cheesemakers
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Leftwing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp