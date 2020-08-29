STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sunny Leone's name in college merit list for the third time

The actor's name featured in the third place in the list for English honours in Barasat Government College on Saturday.

Sunny Leone (File photo | AP)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Bollywood actor Sunny Leone's name appeared on the college merit list in West Bengal for the third day on Saturday and the authorities of the institute have lodged a complaint with the police against mischief-makers.

Her name was preceded by that of US pornstar Dani Daniels and webcam model from Lebanon, Mia Khalifa.

The names were accompanied with application and form numbers.

A college official said an FIR has been lodged at Barasat police station against mischief makers.

The college students union run by Trinamool Chhatra Parishad filed a separate FIR at the police station alleging that vested interests are at work to malign the educational institution.

On Friday the name of Leone, a Canada-born actor, had appeared in the 151st position in the list of 157 candidates selected for BA (Honours) in English at Budge Budge College in South 24 Parganas district.

This was preceded by her name topping the merit list again for English Honours at Asutosh College in the city on Thursday.

Asutosh College filed a complaint with the cyber cell at Lalbazar, the headquarters of Kolkata Police, and also ordered an internal probe, a college official said.

The reaction of Budge Budge College was not immediately known.

But its students union demanded a probe by college authorities to find out how the online application system could be misused this way.

The West Bengal government had earlier announced that admission to undergraduate courses will be completely online this year and no processing fee will be charged due to the hardship caused by the pandemic situation.

