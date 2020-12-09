Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, Anjali Patil join love story

By Express News Service

Vaibhav Tatwawaadi (Hunterrr, Bajirao Mastani) and Anjali Patil (Newton, Kaala) have started filming for an upcoming romantic drama. The as-yet-untitled film is directed by National Award-winner Makarand Mane and produced by Autumn Breeze Filmz. The shooting has begun in Pune.

Talking about the project, Makarand shared, “I loved the simplicity and relatability of the script as soon as I heard it for the first time, and I was immediately on board.” Vaibhav said he was hooked to the story from the start. “It’s a feel-good film and will appeal to all.

I have always wanted to work with Makarand Mane as I like his sensibilities with the way he deals with the subject.” Talking about being part of such a collaboration, Anjali Patil said,

“The film’s story is absolutely relatable to this generation and this being the passion project of Autumn Breeze Filmz I was absolutely excited to be part of it, to be associated with people who share their passion and values for cinema.”