Catch 100 films on COVID-19 from all around the world

Published: 15th December 2020 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar inaugurates the Corona Virus Short Film Fest

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

When over 2,800 film entries from 108 countries based on a single theme — Cure, Safety Measures and Life during the COVID-19 — are received for a film festival, it is a record of sorts. That is why Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Environment, Forest & Climate Change Prakash Javadekar made a note of this and suggested that the organiser, Indian Infotainment Media Corporation (IIMC), send this feat to the Limca Book of Records. 

Speaking at the inauguration of the first virtual International Corona Virus Short Film Festival at the NDMC Convention Centre in New Delhi, the Minister said, “The lockdown period witnessed a revolution in communication with people exploring their creative side while sitting at home. Short films were made dime a dozen.” Javadekar added that defeating hurdles and rising over problems is what human spirit is all about. “We, at no point, should feel disheartened,” he remarked, sharing that the international film fest will be held at Goa in a virtual manner. 

Of the 2,800 films, 100 have been selected for screening. “The entry for the film festival was free and there was no criteria of a producer being a professional or an amateur. There were no parameters, except the fact that it should be a good film, technically sound and subject-wise,” said Devendra Khandelwal, Chairman, IIMC.

He added that the idea to organise the International Corona Virus Short Film Festival cropped up during the lockdown period. “It was just a creative endeavour from the IIMC, the largest producer of short films and documentaries as listed with the Limca Book of Records. We expected some 400 entries but the response went way beyond our expectations. The selection process was two-tiered. In the first tier, 200 films were selected and in the second, the 10-member Board of Jury saw these 200 films and selected 100,” Khandelwal shared. 

The jury included singer Sonu Nigam, actor and producer Dheeraj Kumar, social worker Laila Tyabji, Padma Shri Dr Alok Mehta, Principle Secretary (Rajasthan Government) Alok Gupta, film and TV artist Gajendra Chauhan, filmmaker Anand Pandit, Vijay Jolly, Convenor, International Forum for Friends of India and Mukesh Gupta, Chairman, Media & Entertainment, PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

“The short films are made by people all over the world, not by professionals but by passionate people to participate in film festivals or post on social media. When the lockdown happened, scores of films came up on corona virus, which gave us the idea of having this festival,” said Mukesh Gupta. He shared that the process began four months back and the shortlisting took a month-and-a-half. 

“These films can be seen on YouTube at no cost,” he added. 

Appreciating both the filmmakers and the organisers of the festival, jury member Padma Shri Alok Mehta, said, “To send a message in a short film is no easy task.”

