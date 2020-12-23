STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Manoj Bajpayee to feature in ZEE5 original film 'Silence... Can You Hear It?'

Bajpayee said he has never been a part of a whodunnit project, and therefore he was instantly drawn to the world which Deohans has created.

Published: 23rd December 2020 05:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2020 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee

By PTI

MUMBAI: Streamer ZEE5 on Wednesday announced murder mystery feature "Silence...Can You Hear It?" with actors Manoj Bajpayee, Prachi Desai and Arjun Mathur in the lead.

Produced by ZEE Studios and directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans, the film traces the story of the mysterious disappearance of a woman.

"As she prepares to leave her house, a tragedy befalls following which the woman disappears only to have her corpse turn up a day later, discovered by trekkers," the official synopsis read.

Bajpayee said he has never been a part of a whodunnit project, and therefore he was instantly drawn to the world which Deohans has created.

"It was my wish to see her as a director starting with this film. I gave her the dates as soon as I saw a 30 days window. She has been so thorough and so well prepared throughout the shoot that it's been a joyful experience working under her," the actor said in a statement.

Ashima Avasthi, Vice President Creative and Head at Zee Studios Originals, said "Silence... Can You Hear It?" will keep the audiences hooked with its contemporary treatment of a thriller.

"The movie has reimagined a classic whodunnit for the modern yet rooted Indian audience. It highlights the studio's promise of delivering sophisticated yet broad base content for a varied audience."

The film marks the digital debut of Desai, known for featuring in films like "Once Upon a Time in Mumbai" and "Rock On!!".

The 32-year-old actor said the film gave her the right opportunity to jump into the world of OTT.

"I can't wait for everyone to witness the unusual role I am playing, a first in this genre for me. I am so happy to be working with such a stellar cast, it's a humbling experience too," she added.

Mathur, who was recently nominated for the 2020 International Emmy Awards for his performance in "Made in Heaven", said he is confident that the film "will be a winner too."

"We are back on the sets at the end of a very trying year. I'm truly excited to be here alongside this extremely talented ensemble and looking forward to the premiere on ZEE5," he said.

"Silence. Can You Hear It?", which will debut on Zee5 in March 2021, also features Sahil Vaid, Vaquar, Barkha Singh, Shirish Sharma, Sohaila Kapoor, Amit Thakkar, and Garima Yagnik.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manoj Bajpayee Silence...Can You Hear It
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp