STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Hema Malini mourns demise of eminent dance critic Sunil Kothari

The 'Sholay' actor who is also an ace classical dancer, took to Twitter to condole the demise of the noted dance critic.

Published: 28th December 2020 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini

Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Senior actor and BJP MP Hema Malini on Monday expressed sorrow over the demise of eminent dance historian and critic Sunil Kothari.

The 'Sholay' actor who is also an ace classical dancer, took to Twitter to condole the demise of the noted dance critic.

She also shared how Kothari has encouraged her in the initial stage of her dance career.

"Sunil Kothari, eminent dance critic has passed away. He was one of those who encouraged me in the initial stage of my career," Hema Malini wrote on Twitter.

"He was a passionate lover of art, a spl [special] person who took grt [great] interest in classical dance and encouraged young dancers. Will truly miss u Sunilji," her tweet further read.

Kothari passed away following a cardiac arrest on Sunday at the age of 87.

In his entire career span, the late dance critic has written 12 books on different forms of Indian classical dance forms.

He was bestowed with the prestigious Padma Shri award in 2001 for his contribution to the Indian classical dance. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hema Malini Sunil Kothari Sunil Kothari death
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's renowned sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa dies at 96 in Mumbai
Tribute 2020: Remembering Irrfan Khan, Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor, SPB, Sushant Singh Rajput, others
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp